Republicans exposed as 'complete raging hypocrites' for defending Trump's payouts: Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough exposed Republicans as hypocrites for overlooking Donald Trump's moral failings after staking their party on personal responsibility.
The "Morning Joe" host recalled when he was a GOP lawmaker in the 1990s that Republicans impeached Bill Clinton for far less than Trump is accused of doing -- and which resulted in criminal charges against the twice-impeached recent ex-president -- and he said Republicans had fumbled away their moral standing.
"I mean, evangelicals say, 'Oh, we'll look past the porn stars, past the Playboy bunnies, even though it makes us complete raging hypocrites for what we said about Bill Clinton, complete, raging hypocrites in front of our children, in front of our families, the preacher, the people we go to church with, makes us hypocrites they remember what we said with Bill Clinton,'" Scarborough said. "'If you don't have character, how can you run this country, we're a country of this and that.'"
"It's all they said, nonstop," Scarborough added. "They looped throughout the 1990s about Bill Clinton's character, now suddenly saying it doesn't matter now. 'Well, at least he is pro-life' -- did they not hear this same guy? Did they not hear him blame pro-lifers for the losses in 2022?"
READ MORE: 'Just wait': Legal experts say critics of Bragg's case are forgetting about Weisselberg
Watch the video below or at this link.
04 06 2023 06 10 10 youtu.be