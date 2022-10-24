Former Republican Congressman says there are still three dozen GOP House members that must be investigated

Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) served as a key researcher in the early days of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

After a digest of Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-CO) role in helping insurrectionists on Jan. 6, Riggleman told MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan that she is one of three dozen Republicans that have never been questioned by the committee about their involvement in the attacks or the attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.

Riggleman said that rating the committee, he'd give them an 8.8 with 1.2 off for their lack of speed.

"For me, once you see data, and data is perishable, time is paramount," said Riggleman. "When you look at Lauren Boebert, there are actually over three dozen active members on Meadows text messages. So, Lauren, even though I would love to talk to her about her 1776 tweet and also her tweet about Pelosi, which either you are ignorant about operational security, or you are directed and doing things you should be doing. And by the way, Mehdi, whether you get shot on purpose or shot by accident, you are still being shot. It's a military thing. What she did was just ridiculous and unconscionable. We still have over three dozen members on the Meadows text messages that we need to talk to, as far as I'm concerned."

He said that he's not certain about the political ramifications of bringing in members of Congress to answer questions. The three dozen also doesn't count Senators. As was seen this week in the Utah Senate debate, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) was attacked for his texts to Meadows attempting to come up with a strategy to overthrow the 2020 election using a slate of fake electors. There's also a matter of Cabinet members and former members of Congress who were all sending text messages to Meadows about the election strategy.

"I think there is a long way to go. I think the committee has done a great job. The hearings, obviously, have identified a team of crazies was running the White House. I think, right now, we need to look forward, and we need to see what happened two years ago in order to try to almost predict what we could see in the future with any type of election overthrow activities. Whether it's violence, option electors, or manipulating state Houses in order to discount votes."

See his comments below: