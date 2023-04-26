President Joe Biden announced his reelection campaign on Tuesday, focusing on "freedoms" as the key issue.

In response, Republicans released what "The View" co-hosts called an "AI-generated" ad about a dystopian future of the American apocalypse. It shows crumbling banks, San Francisco being shut down due to overwhelming crime and the fentanyl crisis, soldiers on the streets, China invading Taiwan, and 80,000 “illegals” storming the U.S. border.

The Republican Party's ad was the first 100% AI-generated video the party produced, the party told Axios.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is offering his state as a kind of refuge from the Democratic-led “dystopia, where people’s rights were curtailed and their livelihoods were destroyed.”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) similarly said: “Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our people’s patriotism and swapping it out for dangerous self-loathing.”

The message harkens back to the 2004 campaign of fear that centered around Sept. 11.

"So, will completely fake ads like that overshadow the campaign launch, where [Biden] is talking about real accomplishments?" asked Whoopi Goldberg on Wednesday's show.

"I hope not," said Sunny Hostin.

"You know, this is like they're a bunch of Debbie Downers over there," said Joy Behar. "You know? What happened to 'Morning in America?' That [Ronald] Reagan won the election by a landslide, because he was positive and open about things? This is a losing strategy."

Sunny Hostin said it's clear that it's the contemporary GOP tactic and that the party has been fear-mongering in one way or another for years.

"This is why your life is bad! Because we have too many immigrants," Hostin cited the GOP messages. "This is why your life is bad, because Black people commit too much crime. This is why your life is bad, always pointing the finger at other people.

"That's not a hopeful message. I'm sick of the message. I'm sick of the fear-mongering. It led to Jan. 6th. Joe Biden has so many accomplishments that he needs to put out there. He doesn't do a good enough job with that type of messaging. I felt hopeful watching it. I've been critical of the Biden administration. I'm hopeful."

Former Donald Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin said that the contrast in ads signals to her that Biden is "chomping at the bit" to run against Trump or DeSantis, who are targeting people and companies, forcing their far-right restrictions onto Americans that want to decide for themselves how to raise their families or live their own lives.

