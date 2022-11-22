Morning Joe 'connects the dots' between GOP words and violent action

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough connected the dots between Republican rhetoric and violent threats against their political enemies.

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo called the head of the national teachers union "the most dangerous person in the world," and the "Morning Joe" host slammed him for directing hate and violence toward educators, just as Republicans have done toward federal agents, elections officials and Democratic lawmakers and their families.

"There are a lot of Republican senators who are quietly horrified at how the House Republicans have started," Scarborough said. "They're like, man, did you not get the message from the election? You're going to try to keep pulling this party down, like, wake up. Great points about the FBI agents, what about IRS agents? You know, Chuck Grassley and people on TV said IRS agents are going to come to Iowa. They're going to have AR-15s, they're going to kick down the doors of middle-class Americans and kill them. What does that do if you're an American that works for the federal government. What does that do?"

"Like, if you're an FBI agent and your job was to go down and conduct a search at Mar-a-Lago, and Donald Trump and everybody around Trump were desperate to get those names of the federal employees whose job it was to go down and do their work down at Mar-a-Lago, they're desperately working to out them, and so when they do, their lives are in danger," Scarborough added. "This is, again, it's not really hard to figure out what's going on here. Connect all of these dots. There are a lot of people who have to go into hiding, and Republicans, Trump Republicans, especially, know exactly what they're doing when they say IRS agents are coming, and they're going to shoot middle-class Iowans, or when they, you know, when Randi Weingarten is declared the most dangerous person on the earth, than Xi, Putin, by a former CIA agent or former secretary of state. Connect the dots. Paul Pelosi, he's the one that gets into the ICU because of it. But this reckless rhetoric, connect the dots. It's a part of a bigger plan, and unfortunately there are tragic consequences out there for it."

