‘Come on!’ Morning Joe mocks 'clown' Mike Pompeo for attacking teachers ahead of 2024 run

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked Mike Pompeo for attacking educators as he dips his toes into the 2024 presidential campaign.
The former secretary of state claimed Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, was the "most dangerous person in the world" for supposedly spreading "filth" and "crap" in American schools, and the "Morning Joe" host called him out as a "clown."
"Come on!" Scarborough said. "Oh my God. Is this another Harvard boy? Didn't he go to Harvard Law School?"
"I tell you, some of these Ivy League boys, it's like, what filth did they teach them up there?" Scarborough added. "It's just not even serious. If you got problems with a teachers union, okay. He went to Harvard Law, another Harvard boy. What do they teach those people in those Ivy schools? It's really just what an embarrassment, and how many people that graduated from West Point, great Americans, proud Americans, noble Americans, who actually believe what Gen. [Douglas] McArthur said last time he went to West Point, talking about duty, honor and country, flinch, flinch when Mike Pompeo turns public office into a clown show, he's saying that Randi Weingarten is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin? You know, sometimes it's just too much."
