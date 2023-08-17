GOP 'quietly panicking' over 'devastating' poll numbers on Trump crimes: Morning Joe

Donald Trump may have finally reached a tipping point with voters after his fourth indictment, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Republicans were "quietly panicking" about their 2024 chances.
The twice-impeached ex-president was charged with racketeering in Georgia for his role in a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn his election loss in the state, and he faces charges in two federal cases and another case in New York, and the "Morning Joe" host pointed to new poll numbers that show few Americans believe he did nothing wrong.
"This is what Republicans have quietly been panicking about," Scarborough said. "You look at these numbers -- 64 percent in the [Associated Press] poll, 64 percent say they're not going to support Trump next year. I actually saw people connected with Mitch McConnell and other Republicans tweeting that out, that this is devastating. That's who the Republicans are moving towards putting up. He has a 33-percent approval rating, a favorable rating in that poll. The majority believe what he did was illegal, and there are so many other polls that came out yesterday that are showing the same thing. Independents breaking dramatically away from Donald Trump. Independents saying he should have been indicted, independents saying overwhelmingly that what he did was illegal."
Polls found voters are most hostile to Trump for his actions in Georgia than the election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith, and even more voters believe he broke the law by hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
"You know, we've been careful not to draw any conclusions on where Republicans are going to go just because it's been so impossible to figure that out in the past six, seven years," Scarborough said. "My former party, I will say, for me, this is feeling a lot like June of 1974 leading up to [Richard] Nixon's resignation in August. Trump will not back out, but I tell the story repeatedly of my father, what I'm trying to get my arms around this, I remember my dad staying with Nixon until the very end and then reading the transcripts of the tapes and saying, 'That guy is unworthy to be president.'"
The polls also found 64 percent of Americans say they would not support Trump for a second term, while 54 percent say he threatened democracy itself, and Scarborough said very few people believe his actions were merely unethical.
"Only 15 percent of Americans, let's underline this, agree with Donald Trump that he did nothing wrong," Scarborough said. "Only 15 percent of Americans agree with Donald Trump that he did nothing wrong in the classified documents case. Only 14 percent of Americans say he did nothing wrong in the hush-money case. Of course, that is by far, for good reason, the weakest case, but these numbers, it sure seems like they're moving in one direction and the bad news for him is, the more people find out about these cases, the worse news it is for Donald Trump."
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday executed a US national convicted of torturing and killing his father, state media reported, bringing to at least 19 the number of foreigners put to death this year.
The death sentence for Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef was carried out in the Riyadh region, the official Saudi Press Agency said.
The Gulf kingdom is frequently criticised for its prolific use of capital punishment, which human rights groups say undermines its bid to soften its image through a sweeping "Vision 2030" social and economic reform agenda.
A court found that Naseef, whose age was not given, beat and strangled his Egyptian father to death and mutilated him after he died, and that he also used drugs and attempted to kill another person, SPA said.
The mode of execution was not specified, but Saudi Arabia has in the past often used beheading when implementing the death penalty.
Riyadh's ally the United States did not immediately comment on the execution.
"We are aware of those reports and are monitoring the situation but don't have any specifics," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
He said a US consular official last visited Naseef in July.
Saudi Arabia was the world's third most prolific executioner last year, Amnesty International has said.
More than 1,000 death sentences have been carried out since King Salman assumed power in 2015, according to a report published earlier this year by the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights and the Britain-based group Reprieve.
A total of 91 people -- 19 of them foreigners -- have been executed so far this year, according to an AFP tally based on state media reports.
As well as the US national, those put to death came from countries including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Jordan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines and Yemen.
Last year's announced figure of 147 executions was more than double the 2021 figure of 69.
Executions for drug crimes resumed in 2022, ending a moratorium that lasted for almost three years.
The 2022 total included 81 people put to death on a single day for offenses related to "terrorism", an episode that sparked an international outcry.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman's son and the de facto ruler, has said on multiple occasions that the kingdom was reducing executions.
In a transcript of an interview with The Atlantic magazine published by state media in March 2022, Prince Mohammed said the kingdom had "got rid of" the death penalty except for cases of murder or when someone "threatens the lives of many people".
When he finished school Daragh McGuinness knew he wanted to join a fishing crew but now, at 23, he fears climate change may kill off the industry that has sustained his family for generations.
"It's a massive problem," he told AFP in the pilothouse of the Atlantic Challenge trawler, where he works as a deckhand, docked in the port of Killybegs in northwest Ireland.
"It could really finish the fishing, in Ireland anyway at least."
Soaring temperatures in the North Atlantic Ocean over the summer months have raised fears that fish could be pushed to colder waters, heaping pressure on the already struggling industry.
At the end of July, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that average surface temperatures in the North Atlantic had reached a new record high of 24.9 degrees Celsius (76.8 degrees Fahrenheit).
The Atlantic Challenge, like many vessels sailing out of Killybegs, catches blue whiting and mackerel, which are highly prized on international markets, returning to port one or two days after a catch so produce is fresh.
"It would just concern you that you would be pushed further, too far north and then it wouldn't be viable to come back to Killybegs," McGuinness explained.
Sean O'Donoghue, chief executive of the Killybegs Fishermen's Organization, said climate change was having a "dramatic effect" on white fish stocks such as cod which prefer colder waters.
- 'Extreme' -
He feared it was "only a matter of time" before so-called pelagic fish such as mackerel, blue whiting and herring move north permanently.
"If we continue with the warming of the waters, it is inevitable, the pelagic species will move totally out of the waters. And we could end up that we have very little fish," he said.
Among trends emerging, he added, were more mackerel being caught by the Icelandic fleet, while his members were catching more species like anchovies and sardines, which are typically found in warmer southern waters, prompting "overall concern".
The temperature record set in July was particularly worrying as it came weeks before the North Atlantic typically reaches peak temperatures in September.
In June, the NOAA recorded what it characterized as a Category 4 or "extreme" marine heatwave off the coasts of Ireland and the United Kingdom.
Glenn Nolan, who heads oceanographic and climate services at Ireland's Marine Institute, said the month saw "significant" temperatures, 4-5 degrees in excess of what would be normal off the country's coast in the summer months.
"When you're seeing a temperature at 24.5 or 21, as we saw in some of the coastal bays around the county of Galway... it's way above what you would ordinarily expect," he said.
Nolan said he expected a specific study attributing the spike in temperatures in June and July to climate change in due course.
- Double whammy -
The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which assesses the science related to climate change, has attributed the intensity of marine heatwaves to global warming for decades, he noted.
"The IPCC have already looked at marine heatwaves in general and they have high confidence that they can attribute them to manmade climate change," the Galway-based expert said.
Nolan said the extreme temperatures could create the conditions for changes to fish migration, and pointed to algal blooms in warm waters causing "problems typically for shellfish and finfish".
For Irish fishing, the situation is a double whammy, as the industry has been hit by lost EU fishing quotas after Brexit, the UK's departure from the bloc at the end of 2020.
EU member Ireland saw a 15-percent cut to fishing quotas by 2025 as part of the last-minute trade deal between London and Brussels.
"Unfortunately the deal that was done disproportionally hit Ireland," said O'Donoghue.
"The net effect of it is that Ireland is paying 40 percent of the transfer of fish to the UK (from the EU)."
He now wants to see changes to EU fisheries policy to reflect the impact of the Brexit cuts on Ireland's fleet and to mitigate the effects of climate change on his members' catch.
"We're not happy with the way things are on the Common Fisheries Policy at the moment. They need to be changed and Brexit and climate change have to be taken on board," O'Donoghue said.
TULSA, Okla. — When Lou Ellen Horwitz first learned that a gas station company was going to open a chain of urgent care clinics, she was skeptical.
As CEO of the Urgent Care Association, Horwitz knows the industry is booming. Its market size has doubled in 10 years, as patients, particularly younger ones, are drawn to the convenience of the same-day appointments and extended hours offered by the walk-in clinics.
“Urgent care is harder than it looks,” Horwitz recalled thinking when the Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store company QuikTrip announced an urgent care venture called MedWise in late 2020. “And that’s a whole different ballgame than selling Funyuns.”
But Horwitz said the more she thought about it, the more she saw an overlap between the business models of QuikTrip and of successful urgent care clinics: setting up in easy-to-find locations, catering to walk-ins, and accepting multiple payment methods, for example. QuikTrip opening health clinics might just make sense, she thought, provided they could deliver quality medical care.
In fact, QuikTrip had been providing primary care services to its own employees for years, through third parties and eventually at its own clinics. Five years ago, longtime “QuikTripper” Brice Habeck was tasked with leading a team to figure out how the company could offer such medical services to the general public, too. His team quickly realized that urgent care had a lot in common with their retail spaces.
“It’s about access. It’s about convenience,” said Habeck, who started his career as a clerk at a QT, as the stores are often branded, and is now the executive director of MedWise.
MedWise has opened 12 clinics so far, all in the Tulsa area, and now belongs to Horwitz’s trade group. The company is owned by QuikTrip, but the two businesses don’t share buildings or a name. As much as people love the gas station, Habeck said, company leaders didn’t want patients to think the person checking their vitals had just wiped down a gas pump.
QuikTrip is not the first company to see potential in the urgent care industry. Private equity firms have been investing in urgent care’s consumer-friendly niche for over a decade. And nearly half of urgent cares are affiliated with hospital systems — which often see urgent care as a front door for bringing in new patients while also taking some burden off their busy emergency rooms.
Other retailers have also seen opportunities in expanding into patient care. Walmart, Target, CVS, and Walgreens have all opened what are called “retail clinics” in recent years, often in their existing stores and often partnering with local health systems to provide the actual medical care. Generally, the scope of services available at urgent care centers, such as MedWise clinics, is more robust than what’s offered at those retail clinics, according to Horwitz.
But urgent care and retail clinics may not be a panacea for rising health care costs. A study co-authored by Harvard Medical School health policy professor Ateev Mehrotra shows urgent care clinics reduce less serious visits to the emergency room, yet 37 urgent care visits are needed to prevent a single trip to the ER, increasing total health care spending with all those trips.
And ongoing research by Vanderbilt University assistant professor Kevin Griffith suggests that newly constructed urgent care or retail clinics can decrease wait times at nearby private and public sector health centers initially. Eventually, however, the increased access provided by the new clinics increases demand as well, he is finding, and wait times creep back up.
“It’s kind of like the ‘build it and they will come’ of health care,” said Griffith, adding that even though the clinics may not decrease wait times long-term or reduce costs, they are getting patients seen. “There is a huge problem with unmet care in the United States. And so ostensibly, these clinics are making a dent into that problem as well.”
The experience of some retail clinics is a cautionary tale for companies like MedWise, according to Mehrotra: Disrupting the health care industry is easier said than done, even for businesses with a successful track record of good customer service in a low-margin business such as gas stations.
“Generally people have been happy with the convenience,” Mehrotra said, but the clinics have not been very profitable, promptingmanyclosures over the years.
Gas stations are accustomed to competing over customers by offering something special. QuikTrip, for example, was recently ranked ninth on a list of best gas station brands in America that noted QT’s “beloved” made-to-order food, such as breakfast tacos. Habeck said he thinks patients today are open to a more transactional approach in health care as well.
That doesn’t mean offering roller-grill hot dogs and taquitos in urgent care waiting rooms, although Habeck joked that MedWise might have tried that if it hadn’t launched during the pandemic. Rather, he said, the chain is banking on winning customer loyalty by offering patients consistent service without necessarily offering a consistent clinician.
And, Habeck said, even though MedWise and QTs are not in the same buildings, the parent company’s experience finding prominent locations for gas stations is useful for placing urgent cares as well.
On a recent Friday afternoon, Billy Rohling and Amy Shaver stood waiting for their ride home in the mostly empty parking lot of a MedWise at the same exit as a QT off Interstate Highway 244 in Tulsa. Rohling, 56, remembers when this corner of Admiral Place and Sheridan Road was a shopping center with tenants like J.C. Penney Co. and a five-and-dime called TG&Y.
Those stores are long gone now, though. The couple came to MedWise because Shaver, 37, was having breathing problems. It was her second time visiting the clinic.
“They aren’t busy at all,” Rohling said. “It took 15 minutes to get an EKG.”
Indeed, MedWise’s patient visits have slowed since the unexpected “windfall volume” that came as a result of opening during the pandemic, Habeck said. At one point, MedWise clinics administered curbside covid-19 tests to hundreds of patients a day, many of whom paid cash. The momentum from all those visits helped propel the clinics through abnormally low flu seasons in 2020 and 2021 — typically urgent care’s bread and butter.
But Habeck said MedWise is still on track to expand. Four more locations are slated to open in northeastern Oklahoma this year, and the future should bring even more MedWise locations in QuikTrip’s 17-state, 1,000-location footprint, in places such as Kansas City, Missouri, and Wichita, Kansas.
State health care rules, public insurance payment rates, and existing health system locations will all factor into where the new clinics are located, Habeck said, although expansion out of state is probably a couple of years away.
Horwitz said scaling up in the industry requires a degree of standardization — everything from clinic layouts to staffing levels, and even where various supplies are stored — that can be hard to attain. But she said it’s a trend, with more urgent care chains having a triple-digit number of locations than ever before.
“Nobody’s at 1,000, but some are closing in on it,” Horwitz said.