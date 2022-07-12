Here are the 10 GOP members of Congress implicated in Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing

Multiple Republicans currently serving in Congress where named during Tuesday's televised hearings by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack at the U.S. Capitol.

"Another part of the president's strategy involves certain members of Congress who amplified his unsupported assertions that the election had been stolen," Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) said. "In the weeks after the election, the White House coordinated closely with President Trump's allies in Congress to disseminate his false claims and to encourage members of the public to fight the outcome on Jan 6. We know that the president met with various members to discuss Jan. 6 well before the joint session."

"The president's private schedule for Dec. 21, 2020 shows a private meeting with Republican members of Congress," Murphy said. "We know Vice President Pence, chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani also attended the meeting."

She then started naming Republicans currently serving in Congress.

"At this point, you may recall testimony given in our earlier hearing by Richard Donoghue who said that the president asked the Department of Justice to say 'that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen,'" Murphy said. "According to White House visitor logs obtained by the committee, members of Congress present at the White House on Dec. 21 included Congressmen Brian Babin (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Andy Harris (R-MD), Jody Hice (R-GA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Scott Perry (R-PA)."



"And Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was also there," she added.

