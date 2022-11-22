'Can't wait to give you a big hug': Club Q owner praises hero Richard Fierro during emotional CNN exchange

Nic Grzecka, the co-owner of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, heaped praise upon hero Richard Fierro on Tuesday during an emotional CNN exchange.

In the middle of an interview with Fierro, host Don Lemon brought on Grzecka to speak with the man who charged into the club and disarmed alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich to prevent him from killing even more club patrons and staff.

The Club Q owner did not hesitate to express his profound gratitude.

"Richard, thank you," he said. "You were a big part of saving many more lives and stopping this from being worse than it already was. We applaud you. I can't wait to give you a big hug."

Grzecka went on to call Fierro "an angel to many people in this community" for risking his own life to disarm the shooter.

The Club Q owner also had some harsh words for politicians who have demonized drag events, and whom he accused of endangering people in the LGBTQ community by inciting violence against them.

"These politicians making drag queens out to be horrible people -- these aren't true things, but it makes people do things that are hate filled," he said.

Watch the video below or at this link.