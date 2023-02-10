GOP senator 'obviously doesn't want to defend' his own politically toxic plan: CNN's Jake Tapper

Appearing early Friday on "CNN This Morning," Jake Tapper pushed back once again at Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) for repeatedly invoking his name as he tried to deflect questions about his desire to gut Medicare and Social Security.

On Thursday, in an interview with CNN's Kaitlin Collins, the Florida Republican stated multiple variations of "Jake Tapper said" as he ducked questions about his proposal that has become so politically toxic that it even led Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to throw Scott under the bus.

After the "CNN This Morning" host showed a supercut of Scott's "Tapper said" protestations, Tapper himself quipped, "First of all, rough morning for anybody that was playing the Jake Tapper drinking game for eight times in five minutes."

He then added, "First, it was incomprehensible, to be honest. There are so many issues here. One is Senator Rick Scott proposed sun-setting all federal programs every five years and if they are worthwhile, congress can renew him -- that's his proposal."

READ MORE: GOP majority's 'awful and appalling' start torched in brutal Washington Post column

"Just in the last day, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was saying that is the Rick Scott plan, not the Republican plan," he continued. "And now [House] Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been saying the same thing. That's not our plan."

"For whatever reason, Senator Scott didn't want to stand by that plan and there is a way to discuss it," Tapper suggested. "You can say of Medicare and Social Security they are really issues with solvency and this is a way to have that conversation, et cetera; by all means, they should have that conversation. Just the whatever that was, that word salad where he kept mentioning me, was very strange to me."

Watch the video below or at this link.