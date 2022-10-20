Escaped inmate accused of sending 'anthrax' threats to Biden and Jan. 6 committee chair

An escaped inmate in Pennsylvania has been accused of sending anthrax threats to President Joe Biden and the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee.

Robert Maverick Vargo, who ran off from a cleanup detail in July while awaiting trial on burglary, weapons and other counts, was charged with making threats against the president and a federal official from Luzerne County Correctional Center in Wilkes-Barre, where he's being held after he was recaptured, reported NBC News.

Federal prosecutors said Vargo sent letters "alluding to 'anthrax'" to the president, Scranton-based U.S. District Court judge Robert Mariani and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) with a reference to the lawmaker's role heading the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Capitol police said the letter alluding to anthrax contained a white powder, but they determined it posed no public health threat.

The 25-year-old Vargo and his girlfriend were picked up near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a few days after he took off from the work detail, and he pleaded guilty Friday to an escape charge and will be sentenced on that count Dec. 27.