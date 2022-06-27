'Devastated' daughter of Jane Roe slams Supreme Court's reversal of landmark women's rights ruling

Speaking with the hosts of CNN's "New Day," the daughter of Norma McCorvey -- known by the pseudonym Jane Roe in the landmark Supreme Court ruling -- slammed the current conservative justices for overturning the decision her mother fought so hard for 50 years ago.

On Monday, Melissa Mill spoke with CNN hosts John Berman and Brianna Keillar and said she was "devastated" by Friday's 6-3 decision to gut the ruling that allowed women to seek an abortion, and said her mother would feel the same way if she were still alive.

"What was your reaction the moment this ruling was released?" host Berman prompted.

"I was in disbelief I was devastated," Mills replied. "I knew it was coming but it was just -- it was too real that it really happened and that they've taken us back 50 years from all the hard work and everything women have went through to get to where we are now."

IN OTHER NEWS: Republicans who backed Jan. 6 investigation facing primary challenges -- with some surprising results

"My mother would be devastated and it's hard to believe her grandkids aren't going to have the same rights as we've had for 50 years," she added.

"What are your concerns as a mother? You have two daughters," she was asked by Keillar.

"Yes, ma'am," she stated. "The same thing my mother worried about, you know, someone telling you what to do with your reproductive rights and someone having their hand on you telling you when and where and how you need to live your life."

"As a woman, we have to take care of ourselves, and sometimes we have to take care of ourselves in that way, that should be our decision, nobody else's. Nobody. Especially not a man," she insisted.

Watch below or at this link.