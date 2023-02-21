Ron DeSantis makes more moves hinting at 2024 White House run
Gov. Ron DeSantis (Photo via Saul Loeb for AFP)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking another step closer to launching a 2024 presidential campaign.

The newly launched nonprofit group called "And to the Republic" hosted three events for the Florida governor in New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, where DeSantis addressed law enforcement officers, reported Politico.

“[The group was] proud to help host the events today featuring Governor Ron DeSantis that put a spotlight on those state policies that are working and those that are clearly not working," said a source familiar with the nonprofit.

The person said the 501(c)(4) issue advocacy organization, which formed Jan. 30 in Michigan, plans to host events with other politicians and has invited other governors to join events like those DeSantis addressed this week.

Michigan-based GOP strategist Tori Sachs, a longtime adviser to Rep. John James and a veteran of conservative advocacy groups, is head of the nonprofit, which plans to hold additional events with DeSantis, including one coming up in North Venice, Florida.

DeSantis is also releasing a new book, “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival," and hosting a three-day donor retreat at the Four Seasons Palm Beach as he looks to raise his national profile ahead of a possible White House bid.

