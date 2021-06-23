Here's how Ron DeSantis beat Trump at his own game -- according to a major Florida newspaper
In a new analysis, the Miami Herald editorial board broke down how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a notorious ally of President Donald Trump, has ultimately been more successful at following the Trump formula of politics than the former president himself has been.

"In the 2 1/2 years he's been in office, DeSantis has advanced the Trump brand more successfully than Trump. That's largely because DeSantis works with a Legislature that's also in lockstep with his agenda while the former president dealt with the constraints of a deadlocked Congress," wrote the board. "The 42-year-old governor finished ahead of Trump himself in a straw poll of 30 potential 2024 presidential candidates taken at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver over the weekend."

DeSantis has, at least on the statewide level, accomplished many goals that Trump himself failed to do on a national level, wrote the board — including passing "anti-riot" legislation that chills freedom of assembly, restricting the right to vote by mail, cracking down on tech platforms that Trump has complained about, and interrogating college campuses about liberal views.

All of this has led some observers to wonder if Trump may turn on his longtime disciple for stealing his spotlight. But for now, wrote the board, it's a formula that is working for him.

"Could DeSantis' Trump 2.0 brand — same inflammatory policies minus the inflammatory tweets — be the future of the Republican Party?" concluded the board. "We have three years to find out. Until then, Florida will continue to be DeSantis' experimentation lab."

