Rudy Giuliani botches attack on Cassidy Hutchinson: 'She was never present when I asked for a pardon'

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday tried to attack the credibility of January 6 committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson -- but he made a statement that appeared to be self-incriminating.

Hutchinson, a former top White House aide with unique access to Trump and the inner workings of the West Wing, testified at the sixth June hearing of the House committee probing the attack on the US Capitol.

An executive assistant to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, she was a central figure in the White House around the period of the insurrection on January 6 last year.

Writing on Twitter, Giuliani took issue with Hutchinson's claim that he sought a pardon from former President Donald Trump.

"The January 6 Witch Hunt Cabal has now exceeded even its prior fraudulent," he said. "The last witness was a reckless liar. Contrary to her false testimony she was never present when I asked for a pardon."

The former New York mayor then added, "Actually, I told the President I did not want or need one."

Despite Giuliani's claims, however, we do know that he was directly involved in the process of lobbying Trump to pardon allies for their actions leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots.



The January 6 committee earlier this month revealed it had obtained an email from attorney John Eastman sent directly to Giuliani in which he explicitly said, "I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works.”

Other Trump allies who allegedly sought pardons include Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Scott Perry (R-PA), who were also deeply involved in trying to stop the certification of the 2020 election.





With additional reporting by AFP