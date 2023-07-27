Rudy Giuliani says he has attacked more Democrats more than Donald Trump

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday pushed back against the notion that, before joining the Trump orbit, the former New York City mayor was considered by many conservatives to be a “RINO.”
Giuliani during an appearance on his “America’s Mayor Live” show broadcast on YouTube was responding to Republican political operative Caroline Wren that the former Trump lawyer was viewed in a different light by conservatives in the decades before becoming among the MAGA movement’s most high-profile figures.
Wren’s suggestion isn’t without merit.
Giuliani in 1996 told Slate Magazine’s Fred Kaplan that he didn’t attend the Republican National Convention that year over the party’s extremist views.
“It’s not my sort of thing,” he replied. “I’m much closer to moderates in both parties than to extremists in either.”
Giuliani is singing a very different tune now.
“I would accept the designation ‘moderate,’ and I never have considered Republican in name only,” Giuliani said.
“When I became a Republican, I never looked back and I have done more attacking on the Democrat party than anyone including Donald Trump. Because it goes back to the 90s.”
Giuliani suggested he had a special role in the GOP as the designated person to show up at the Democratic Convention on the day of the nomination speech and ruin it.”
Watch the video below or click the link.
America's Mayor Live (E198): Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty After Plea Deal Falls Apartwww.youtube.com