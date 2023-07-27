Rudy Giuliani says he has attacked more Democrats more than Donald Trump

“None of his capitulations, or dancing in this moment or any other, changes the reality and the history that he and others lied about an election, causing dire consequences to the lives of professional election administrators in the process,” Benson said.

Benson recalled how the consequences of Giuliani’s election lies in the aftermath of the 2020 election impacted her.

“People showed up outside my home. Two days, three days after Mayor Giuliani Rudy Giuliani, had showed up at our State Capitol in Lansing, telling lies about our elections,” she said.

Benson said the experience of Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, the Georgia election workers who sued Giuliani, typified the experience of many other election workers.

“(Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman) amazing women, represent the stories of so many untold election workers who have left their jobs because of these threats that come in many ways from these very loud voices and continue to do so,” Benson said.

“So the question is will there be consequences for the violence that grew out of these lies? I certainly hope so, but we, as my colleague (Georgia Republican election official) Gabe Sterling said almost three years ago, ‘this needs to stop.’

“Also, we need to stop seeing (conservative activist) Mike Lindell and so many others out there, including presidential candidates and U.S. senators spreading these lies to further political gain, because it has real life consequences to the men and women whose job it is to make democracy work for everyone.”

Wagner noted that approximately one fifth of poll workers decided to call it quits in the aftermath of the 2020 election, raising concerns over the ability to administer an election, which Benson acknowledged.

“Yes, certainly that turnover is concerning,” Benson said. “But it also provides us with an opportunity to recognize that over half of those election officials lived through 2020 will be back again in 2024 and we are already wizened and strengthened, determined to protect the process and train those who are coming in as new election officials to be proud of this work, to stand with the truth and the will of the people whatever it may be,” Benson said.

“So, we have kind of gone through this the last few years here in Michigan, learning how to take these challenges and making them opportunities and I think that's what you'll see, I believe unfold 2024 if Americans all across the country, join with us and stand up to be part of the process and speak the truth and push back against the lies.”

