'Wouldn't give him a nickel': Rudy Giuliani's old sugar daddies bail on him in time of need
(JEFF Kowalsky/AFP)

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has fallen on hard times.

Not only has he been indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for his alleged efforts to keep former President Donald Trump unlawfully in power, but this week he also lost the defamation lawsuit filed by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, whom he falsely accused of stealing votes during the 2020 election.

Given this, Giuliani will likely be on the hook for millions of dollars, both to pay lawyers to defend him in Georgia and to pay restitution to Freeman and Moss.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

And to make matters worse, CNBC is reporting that some of Giuliani's one-time financial backers aren't coming to his rescue this time.

“I wouldn’t give him a nickel,” said billionaire investor Leon Cooperman, who donated to Giuliani's failed 2008 presidential bid. “I’m very negative on Donald Trump. It’s an American tragedy. He was ‘America’s mayor.’ He did a great job. And like everybody else who gets involved with Trump, it turns to s--t.”

NASCAR CEO Brian France similarly said he would not contribute to Giuliani's legal defense fund and lamented that the Giuliani who exists today is much different from the man whose campaign he backed financially in 2008.

And a representative for Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone confirmed to CNBC that he will not be helping out the one-time New York mayor, even though he donated $4,600 to his 2008 presidential bid.

SmartNews