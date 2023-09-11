Rudy Giuliani's lawyer snaps when reporter asks who is paying him

In an interview with CNN, Rudy Giuliani's lawyer, David Wolfe, was asked extensively about the fundraising the former mayor has been forced to do and some of the legal costs incurred while fighting cases around the 2020 election.

Paula Reid, filling in for Jim Acosta, asked about the $5 million in legal fees that he owes and the recent $ 100,000-per-plate fundraiser at Donald Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey country club. Wolfe said he wasn't invited to the dinner and doesn't know who was there or what was said.

Giuliani was told not to talk about the case to anyone, so Reid asked if Giuliani talked to Trump about the case while the two were there for the fundraiser.

"Well, he said that he wouldn't," Wolfe said of his client. "The court directed that he shouldn't."

Reid went on to ask him how he came to work for Giuliani, "Did he reach out to you?"

Wolfe played coy, saying not that Giuliani approached him but "they reached out to me," not explaining whether "they" were his lawyers or anyone else affiliated with the case

Reid then asked if he was being paid for the work. Wolfe exclaimed, "Well, of course I'm getting paid for my work."

"You know, I'm flying this aircraft, and when I'm riding as a passenger on the aircraft, I've never had the pilot come back and say, who paid for your tickets?" said Wolfe. "I'm doing my work. I've been paid to do my work, and it's going to cause some problems for the state to respond to it."

Planes generally have the names of the airlines on the sides and tail. When one crashes the owners, pilot and all details are revealed.

It prompted Reid to ask Wolfe about the private plane Giuliani took to Georgia and who may have paid for it. Raw Story's investigation at the time found only that the plane was owned by a charter jet company that was hired. It was never clear who paid for the company to take Giuliani to Georgia.

"I just told him he had to be here," said Wolfe. "That he got to get here was all that I was concerned about, private or commercial."

He then complained that people are paying more attention to following the money behind the co-conspirators in the Trump case rather than the case itself.

A report Sunday revealed Giuliani's longtime girlfriend was wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand. The report described it as a $60,000 diamond.

See the interview in the video below or at the link here.