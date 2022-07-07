Rudy Giuliani's sloppy work in Georgia could eventually land Trump under indictment: analysis

The Donald Trump adviser who was arguably responsible for both of the former president's impeachments could be the most valuable witness to investigators in Georgia, where the former president pressed state officials to help him overturn his election loss.

Rudy Giuliani was among eight Trump allies who were subpoenaed by a special grand jury in Fulton County as part of district attorney Fanni Willis' investigation into the twice-impeached former president's phone call to secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, and the former New York City mayor could provide the most damning evidence, according to MSNBC columnist Hayes Brown.

"There’s already ample evidence from the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings that Trump likely solicited election fraud in Georgia," Brown wrote. "Much of that effort was undertaken with the help of Giuliani and the legal team he wrangled into place. It’s fitting that the same band of misfits is now poised to help prosecutors in Georgia make the case that Trump’s bid to remain in power broke state law."

Giuliani publicly promoted conspiracy theories during an appearance before the Georgia Senate on Dec. 3, 2020, with campaign lawyers Jacki Deason and Jenna Ellis, and their soon-to-be debunked claims led to a harassment campaign against two election workers who testified about the threats last month before the Jan. 6 committee.



"The court ruled in issuing subpoenas to the three Trump campaign staffers that there is 'evidence that the Witness’s appearance and testimony at the hearing was part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,'" Brown wrote.

The special grand jury also obtained subpoenas for attorneys Cleta Mitchell, who took part in Trump's call to Raffensperger, and John Eastman, who cooked up a scheme to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to essentially declare Trump the winner during the Jan. 6 certification, and they issued a subpoena to Kenneth Chesebro, another attorney working on that false electors scheme -- which also flowed through Giuliani.

"This is the team that Rudy built, a collection of fringe legal analysts and committed partisan warriors," Brown wrote. "All of them fully backed the worst of Trump’s instincts, even as others on the campaign and in the White House tried to restrain them. Each of them has been ordered to appear before the grand jury in Georgia this month and remain until the end of August or when the prosecutors are done with them, whichever comes first."

Many of them will try to avoid testifying, as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is trying to do, but Brown said some of them will be compelled to tell investigators what they know about Trump's scheme to overturn Georgia's presidential election results.

"I’m looking forward to seeing which of them will have their words appear in any indictment handed up against Trump when the grand jury concludes its work," Brown wrote.