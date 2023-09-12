Rudy Giuliani tells judge he won't be ready for speedy trial next month

Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday asked a court to sever his Georgia criminal case from co-defendants Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell, saying he won't be ready to defend himself.

Chesebro and Powell asked for quick trials and a judge set theirs to start on Oct. 23, but Giuliani's attorneys argued in a filing Tuesday that the former New York City mayor would not be prepared that soon, reported Lawfare's Anna Bower.

"Defendant has not filed a statutory demand for a speedy trial," his attorneys wrote in the filing. "Nonetheless, to the extent that it is necessary, Defendant moves that this court severs him from the trial set for co-defendants Chesebro and Powell and/or continue his trial from that date. Defendant has not received more than 2 terabytes of discovery to be provided in this case, nor has he seen a complete list of witnesses which the state intends to call at trial."

Giuliani's attorneys said they would consider filing additional motions to sever his case from 16 other co-defendants indicted in Fulton County along with Donald Trump due to their post-2020 election activity, but they would wait until receiving evidence in the discovery process.