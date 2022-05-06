Rudy Giuliani wanted ‘trial by combat’ — but now his legal bills are overwhelming: legal expert
Rudy Giuliani's call for "trial by combat" on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol provides context for his current legal predicament, a former deputy assistant attorney general explained on MSNBC on Friday.

"The January 6 select committee, now at a standoff with the man who arguably did more than anyone else other than Donald Trump himself in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 elections. Donald Trump's ex-personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, backed out of an interview with the select committee just hours before it was set to start this morning," MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace reported.

The select committee has considered enforcing the subpoena Giuliani has ignored, spokesperson Tim Mulvey told The New York Times.

“Mr. Giuliani had agreed to participate in a transcribed interview with the select committee. Today, he informed committee investigators that he wouldn’t show up unless he was permitted to record the interview, which was never an agreed-upon condition,” Mulvey said. “Mr. Giuliani is an important witness to the conspiracy to overthrow the government, and he remains under subpoena. If he refuses to comply, the committee will consider all enforcement options.”

Wallace noted Giuliani is facing legal scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions and interviewed former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman for analysis.

"He's got a lot of legal bills," Wallace noted. "Does Rudy Giuliani want to add in contempt of Congress to that?"

"No kidding," Litman replied. "Until recently, he would record messages for you for $25."

"He's facing a billion dollar verdict, it's true, for defamation with Dominion," Litman noted. "He's been dithering with them for months and he's in the thick of everything. Not simply his conversations with Trump — which the committee was willing to put off the table. He's 'Mr. Trial by Combat,' remember, at the rally itself? He's also very involved in the phony elector slate — so he's everywhere."

Wallace went on to play a clip of Giuliani on Jan. 6.

"If we are wrong we will be made fools of, but if we are right, a lot of them will go to jail!" Giuliani claimed in his Jan. 6 speech. "So let's have trial by combat! I'm willing to stake, I'm willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we're going to find criminality there!"

"This was the worst election in American history! This election was stolen in seven states!" Giuliani falsely claimed. "They picked states where they had crooked Democratic cities and they could push everybody around, and it has to be vindicated to save our republic!"

