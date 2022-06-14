Rudy Giuliani ramps up attacks on Jason Miller -- and promotes old story of him allegedly slipping woman abortion pill
The president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, pictured in July 2018, suggested Cohen was lying. (AFP/File / SAUL LOEB)

Rudy Giuliani continued raging on Tuesday against Trump campaign official Jason Miller for testifying under oath that the former New York mayor was "intoxicated" when he gave former President Donald Trump advice on declaring victory on election night 2020.

Hours after Giuliani angrily denied Miller's claims of election night inebriation, the former Trump campaign lawyer promoted an old story from 2018 detailing allegations that Miller slipped an abortion pill into a former girlfriend's drink in an attempt to end her pregnancy.

However, The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo also notes that Giuliani has mysteriously deleted his tweets from earlier on Tuesday in which he said he was "disgusted and outraged" at Miller and former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien for telling an "outright lie" about his drinking.

Additionally, writes Petrizzo, Giuliani has apparently recruited a gang of MAGA allies to denounce Miller on his behalf.

IN OTHER NEWS: Ted Lieu shreds Jim Jordan's 'lie' in House floor debate over Supreme Court 'intimidation'

"Jason Miller has a problem on his hands following his claim that Rudy Giuliani was drunk on election night: His pals in Bannonworld are turning against him," Petrizzo notes. "Bernard Kerik, Boris Epshteyn, and Steve Bannon all say Miller's claim is false."

SmartNews