WATCH: Rudy Giuliani being disbarred for Trump’s ‘big lie’ becomes topic of derision on the House floor
Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York speaking at a forum titled “Countering Iran’s Nuclear Terrorist Threats” hosted by the Iranian American Community of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former U.S. Associate Attorney General Rudy Giuliani's professional woes became a topic of discussion on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Giuliani, who also served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of NY (SDNY), pushed Trump's "big law" of election fraud following Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. The conspiracy theory played better on Fox News than in court, with Giuliani having his law license suspended in both New York and Washington, DC.

Giuliani was mentioned during debate over a criminal referral for former Trump aides Peter Navaro and Daniel Scavino, Jr. after they refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The election claims made by Donald Trump were so frivolous and so unfounded that the president’s lead lawyer did not just lose these cases, he lost his license to practice law," Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said.

SmartNews