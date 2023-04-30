'He's going to be 80': Giuliani says Trump may be too old to complete second term
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Jim Watson for Agence France-Presse)

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested that Donald Trump may be unable to complete a second term as president because of his age.

During his Sunday WABC radio program, Giuliani was asked if Trump should pick Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for vice president if he wins the Republican primary. The former mayor acknowledged that the ticket would be difficult because the U.S. Constitution requires running mates to reside in separate states.

"I think it should be considered," Giuliani said. "But I think of the vice presidency differently than others. I think of the vice presidency big picture."

"Trump's pick of Pence was a very, very good pick," he recalled. "He got himself a governor, a congressman — may not [have] turned out the way he wanted, but the pick was good."

Giuliani said Trump might pick DeSantis because voters will believe "this guy could be a president."

"Remember, he is going to be 80 somewhere in that; he's going to be 77 [during the campaign]," he noted. "Then he'll be 80 while he's serving. So people are going to think about the vice president."

Listen to the audio clip below or at the link.

