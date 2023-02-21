'Abject failure': Retired general trashes Russian military on anniversary of war
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the presidential rights council via a video link on December 9, 2021. Mikhail Metzel SPUTNIK/AFP

It's been nearly a year since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and Ret. Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks said that the war has exposed a completely inept Russian military structure.

While discussing Putin's decision to suspend his country's involvement in the New START nuclear arms control treaty, Marks argued that nuclear weapons seem to be the only true asset's Russia's military seems to have in its arsenal.

"When you look at it, you realize that this Russian military that he has put in the field to go against the Ukrainians has demonstrated itself to be an abject failure from top to bottom," Marks said. "It's a corrupt military, it's leaderless, it has no competence at any level, and any time it engages with the Ukrainians, it loses quite considerably."

Nonetheless, Marks noted that Russia's population dwarfs the size of Ukraine's, which gives the country the ability to simple hurl bodies at its foes on the battlefield with the hope of eventually wearing down the opposition.

When Russia started its invasion last year, it initially set its sights on taking over the capitol of Kyiv and knocking out the Ukrainian government. After this failed, it then concentrated on taking territory in Eastern Ukraine, although the Ukrainian military has since taken back significant chunks of that territory, most notably the city of Kherson.

