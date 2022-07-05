Russian state TV host says she's having second thoughts about 'whether to re-install' Trump as president
Russian state TV host Olga Skabeeva has in the past signaled that she wants to see former President Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024 -- but now she's apparently having second thoughts.

The Daily Beast's Julia Davis has posted new video showing Skabeeva taking a more critical eye toward Trump because he is apparently no longer so eager to heap slavish praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The other day, Trump promised to destroy the Russian Federation, to destroy Putin's hegemony, as he put it," she said. "Now we have to think whether to re-install him again as the American president! We haven't decided yet."

This is quite the tone shift from earlier in the year when Skabeeva openly called on Trump to run for president again and promised he would once again receive help from Russia's government, just as he did in 2016 when Russian spies hacked into the Democratic National Committee and leaked tranches of emails timed to deal damage to Hillary Clinton's campaign.

"Donald already declared that he will become the 47th president of America and will figure things out with Russia and Putin," she said this past January. "Donald, we're waiting for you and are ready to elect you again."

At the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine this past February, Trump praised Putin's military strategy as "genius" and "very savvy" despite the fact that it has led to tens of thousand Russian army casualties, a massive contraction of the Russian economy, and the expansion of NATO to Sweden and Finland.

