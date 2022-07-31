Russian embassy official furious over sunflowers
Photo: Screen captures and Oleksandra Postavnicha/Twitter

The sunflower is known for being the national flower of Ukraine, so activists have been using it to show support for the country as they fight the Russian invasion.

About a month ago, a group of Washington, D.C. residents planted sunflowers in the public spaces outside the Russian embassy in the U.S. But last week, as the sunflowers grew taller, someone ripped them from the ground and threw them on the sidewalk. Activists returned last Sunday and planted more, pledging that they would continue to plant them every time they were pulled out.

This weekend, however, something else happened. A group of Washingtonians came together with supplies and helped plant even more. At one point, two little girls took a bunch of sunflowers and laid them on the drive outside the embassy.

Not long after, a car was filmed speeding into the drive. A man got out, kicked the flowers into the road and sped into the embassy parking area behind the gate. The man was then photographed ranting about the sunflowers to a secret service agent stationed at the gate.

The license plant was visible, showing diplomatic plates. The first three letters of such a license plate indicate the "D" for the fact that it's a diplomat and YR is the country code used by the DC Department of Motor Vehicles. the DMV doesn't use the actual country code for security purposes. DYR at the beginning of this plate shows it's a diplomatic vehicle from Russia.

Activists previously tried to project the Ukraine flag on the building and Russian staff tried to shine a spotlight on it to wash the image out. It resulted in a kind of light cat-and-mouse chase that left people laughing at Russia.

See the video below:


SmartNews