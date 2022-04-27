Steve Scalise apologized for speculating that Matt Gaetz broke the law — sort of: report

The number two Republican in the House of Representatives sat down with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to discuss the fallout of leaked audio in which he speculated about Gaetz's legal culpability in the wake of the January 6th Capitol riots.

The audio, obtained by The New York Times, shows Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) telling GOP leadership that Gaetz may have broken the law by inciting violence against members of Congress.

"I'm calling Gaetz, I'm explaining to him," House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said in the call. "I don't know what I'm going to say, but I'm going to have some other people call him too. But the nature of what -- if I'm getting a briefing, I'm going to get another one from the FBI tomorrow -- this is serious sh*t, to cut this out."

"Yeah, that's -- I mean, it's potentially illegal what he's doing," Scalise replied.

Without directing naming McCarthy or Scalise, Gaetz lashed out at the "sniveling calls."

Politico reported the two met on Wednesday "and Scalise isn’t quite offering a full-throated apology."

Politico's Olivia Beavers described it as "a partial mea culpa rather than complete remorse."

“I said: ‘I’m sorry if this caused you problems,’” Scalise told Politico.

“I still haven’t been able to get all the details of what those accusations were, but I was being told things, and I know members were getting death threats and I was just very sensitive to that," he explained.

Gaetz declined to comment, saying, “I want to reflect on it further.”

Listen to leaked tape of the call here.

Steve Scalise speculates Matt Gaetz may have had criminal liability for inciting Capitol riots www.youtube.com

