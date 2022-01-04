Sean Hannity called to testify to Jan. 6 committee
Donald Trump and Sean Hannity (Fox News/screen grab)

Informal adviser to former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity is among those being called by the House Select Committee on the Capitol attack, reported Axios Tuesday.

It was reported in 2018 by the Washington Post that Trump would speak so frequently with Hannity that "he basically has a desk in the [White House]." One senior aide even went so far as to sarcastically claim that Hannity was the "real chief of staff." So, when the attack on the Capitol happened, the Fox host was among the voices that tried to reach Trump.

In a speech before the House, Committee co-chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) noted that on Jan. 6, "multiple Fox News hosts knew the president needed to act immediately. They texted Mark Meadows, and he has turned over those texts." Those hosts were Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade.

Hannity told Meadows that Trump should "make a statement" and "ask people to leave the Capitol." When the facts became known, Hannity then cried that it was part of a "smear campaign" against him.

Kilmeade begged Meadows "please get him on TV." He even went so far as to say that the attack was "destroying everything you have accomplished."

“If true, any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press," said said Jay Sekulow, who is acting as Hannity's lawyer.

Read the full report at Axios.

