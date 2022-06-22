Ron Johnson chief staffer’s explanation for fake electors handoff doesn’t add up — here’s why
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Sen. Ron Johnson's chief of staff claimed that documents signed by phony Donald Trump electors had to be rushed to then-vice president Mike Pence because the National Archives hadn't received them, but that explanation isn't true.

Politico's Kyle Cheney pointed out that text messages between Johnson staffer Sean Riley and Pence aide Chris Hodgson sent at 12:37 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, contained an inaccurate claim that wasn't highlighted during the House select committee hearing.

"Just realized something about the Ron Johnson episode that escaped notice yesterday," Cheney reported. "Johnson’s chief said he had to rush the false Wisconsin and Michigan certificates to Pence because the National Archives 'didn’t receive them.' But that’s not true."

In fact, Cheney noted, the committee had revealed months ago evidence that the phony elector documents from Michigan and Wisconsin were delivered and received by the National Archives well in advance of the joint congressional session, which suggests archivists did not consider them to be legitimate and so did not transmit them to Pence.

"So it appears RonJohn’s chief either misled Pence’s staff — or was misled himself — about whether the Archives’ received of the false elector certificates," Cheney reported.

