‘Everybody knows they’re lying’: Morning Joe unloads on Secret Service for aiding coverup of Trump’s ‘fascist takeover’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed the U.S. Secret Service for losing text messages requested by a Cabinet-level inspector general from Jan. 6, 2021, and the day before.

The Secret Service has determined that data requested by the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general cannot be retrieved after an agency-wide reset of staff telephones starting in mid-January 2021, and the "Morning Joe" host said they were aiding a coverup of Donald Trump's attempt to overthrow the government.

"According to testimony before the [Jan. 6] committee and corroborated by others, Donald Trump lunged and grabbed the steering wheel and lunged at a Secret Service member's neck telling him to take him up to the Capitol, and that was known within Secret Service circles," Scarborough said. "Now, of course, the Trumpers that he put in place in the Secret Service, that politicized the Secret Service was reported, now, they're denying it. As in the past with Donald Trump, everybody knows they're lying, but now we're supposed to think that would we have text messages that would back this up from the Secret Service, we're supposed to think it's a bureaucratic snafu. It doesn't work that way."

"They knew, again, this is like the days after Pearl Harbor, it's like the days after Pearl Harbor, the people running radar are burning all their documents at the base there," Scarborough added. "Nobody would believe that was a bureaucratic snafu. It was the destruction of documents that could help us better understand what unfolded as a president who was defeated at the polls was attempting a fascist takeover of American democracy."

