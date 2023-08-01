Trump has 'no way to escape' latest charges: Former DOJ prosecutor

Special counsel Jack Smith has built a rock-solid case against former President Donald Trump — and there's no way he can get out of it this time, argued former federal prosecutor Kenneth McCallion in an interview with Salon published this week.

The key aspect of it all, he argued, is that Smith has built up his cases against the former president the same way one would against an organized crime family.

"When you have the consiglieres or attorneys starting to flip and offer their cooperation with the government prosecutors, you know that the organization is full of holes and starting to sink," explained McCallion, who also previously worked for the New York State Attorney General's office — currently pursuing a civil fraud case against Trump's family. "No lawyer wants to go to jail or lose their license and face criminal prosecution just to help a client. At this point, Trump has no idea as to who he can trust."

"The government slowly but surely has brought a number of key witnesses over to its side, either through plea deals, immunity deals, or whatever it took," McCallion explained. "They carefully built their case witness by witness, brick by brick. That's why Trump has no way to escape at this point. All he can do now is run around in circles in a closed room that is quickly becoming smaller and smaller."

READ MORE: Dem lawmaker dumps cold water on GOP claims: Hunter Biden pal 'completely absolves' president

Last week, Smith issued a superseding indictment in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, alleging that the former president conspired with his body man Walt Nauta and a senior Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker, Carlos De Oliveira, to destroy subpoenaed security footage showing them concealing boxes of highly classified national defense information from federal authorities and even Trump's own lawyers. Trump has claimed no crime was committed because the tapes weren't actually destroyed, which legal experts have said does not exonerate him.

As all of this is going on, Smith could issue a new round of indictments against the former president in the separate, ongoing investigation of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the preceding plots to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The former president has received a target letter outlining the potential charges he faces there.