Dem lawmaker dumps cold water on GOP claims: Hunter Biden pal 'completely absolves' president

A Democratic lawmaker who attended the closed-door testimony of Hunter Biden's former business associate threw cold water on Republican suggestions that President Joe Biden accepted bribes in business dealings involving his son.

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News after the hearing that "there’s a lot of smoke" suggesting Biden corruption, but Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) strongly disputed the Kentucky Republican's claims during an appearance Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"[Devon Archer] was Hunter Biden's business partner from 2013 to 2016, and he was most notably on the board of Burisma with Hunter Biden," Goodman said. "What he testified to yesterday completely absolves Joe Biden of any involvement in Hunter Biden's business world. Notwithstanding whatever alleged smoke chairman Comer says there is, the witness testimony was very clear that Joe Biden was not involved in any of their business dealings. Joe Biden got no benefit, Joe Biden did not change any of his actions for the benefit of his son in any way, shape or form. That Hunter may have, quote, promoted the illusion of influence on his father, but the witness was very clear, it was an illusion. There was no actual influence."

"What the evidence has shown in this entire investigation, and we keep getting witness after witness who is supposed to be the star witness showing Joe Biden's connection, is the only evidences that Joe Biden's official actions ran counter to Hunter Biden's interests," Goldman continued. "Because this witness said that Burisma believed they had the corrupt prosecutor general, and I quote what the witness said, 'under control,' and they did not want him to be fired because that might mean Burisma and their president might get investigated. Yet that's what Joe Biden advocated, that's the only evidence at all of Joe Biden's connection in any way, shape or form to Hunter Biden's business interests."

"It begs the question, Hunter Biden has been investigated by the Department of Justice, by the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for five years, including all of the foreign business accounts, foreign bank records, violations, all that stuff" Goodman added. "That's the Department of Justice's job. Congress' job is not to investigate a private citizen, Congress' job is oversight, and there must be some legislative purpose. That has to connect to Joe Biden. There is simply no connection."

