Sidney Powell claims White House aides refused her paperwork to be appointed a presidential counsel
Sidney Powell during a Fox Business News interview. (Screenshot)

In an interview with Zenger News, attorney Sidney Powell -- who has taken a voluntary role attacking the integrity of the 2020 presidential election -- claimed that Donald Trump offered her a position as a presidential counsel, but White House aides are keeping her out of the position.

Powell, who was previously dismissed from the Trump legal team by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani after she made wild allegations about election fraud during a press conference, has been a point of contention with presidential advisers that led to a White House shouting match just a week ago.

As reported by Newsweek, Powell now claims that the press got it wrong and the president did not offer her a special counsel role at the Justice Department, but working directly for him on election fraud.

In her interview with Zenger, she stated she was offered the position of "special White House counsel," but since then she has been iced out by Trump's aides who refused to accept the paperwork she submitted to land the job.

"It has not come to pass because it seems it was blocked after Friday night, or undone, or I'm not sure what you'd call it," she told the interviewer.

Pressed on what she thinks happened, she added, "I've been blocked from speaking to or communicating with the president since I left the Oval Office on Friday night by apparently everyone around [Trump]."

She then clarified that the offered job was not like former special counsel Robert Mueller's, saying "there was a discussion about me being a special White House counsel."