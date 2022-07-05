Legal experts target Trump allies ahead of next election: ‘These lawyers have to be stopped — it’s that simple’

At least 16 lawyers who filed lawsuits challenging Donald Trump's election loss on baseless fraud claims remain in good standing in the legal profession, but some attorneys want them disbarred to prevent them from interfering with future elections.

Fourteen of those pro-Trump attorneys have engaged in additional efforts to support election fraud conspiracy theories or defend accused Capitol rioters, and many legal experts consider them a risk to democracy and are seeking punishment well beyond monetary fines, reported Politico.

“These lawyers have to be stopped from practicing law -- it’s that simple,” said David Fink, an attorney heading up efforts to disbar those attorneys in Michigan. “They disregarded their oath, they told lies to the court and they spread the ‘Big Lie.'"

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani did lose his law license in New York and Washington, D.C., and "Kraken" attorney Sidney Powell could lose hers in Texas, but MAGA lawyer Juli Haller is representing two Oath Keepers members charged in the insurrection after challenging Michigan's election results and attempting to undo Arizona's vote.

“If these folks aren’t held accountable, they’ll feel emboldened to continue to engage in actions that not only erode trust in the legal profession and integrity of elections but endanger lives of the American people,” said David Levine, a former elections director in Boise, Idaho. “We saw in 2020 how false election information could not only fuel an insurrection but cause bodily harm and loss of lives. After Watergate, we saw the legal profession be at the forefront of ethics reform. It’s dramatically different from what we’re seeing here."

Powell and other pro-Trump attorneys, including Stefanie Junttila, have been unrepentant about their efforts and are continuing to push baseless claims about the former president's loss, and two out of three Republican primary races for governor or secretary of state have an "election denier" running -- which could jeopardize future elections.

“If a lawsuit is brought, as frivolous as it might be, [the pro-Trump lawyers] may have an ally in office who may be willing to testify in favor," said Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “It is alarming that that network of election deniers remains active."