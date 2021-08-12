Trump lawyer Sidney Powell lampooned for legal loss with Giuliani and Mike Lindell
Sidney Powell (Photo: Screen capture)

Notorious lawyer Sidney Powell, who previously worked with Rudy Giuliani to help sue states to bring down 2020 the election, lost her motion to dismiss the Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit on Wednesday afternoon.

Co-defendant Mike Lindell went on his own rant during a conference he held where he and others shouted at the audience about election conspiracies nearly around the clock.

Powell's motion attempted to use what's become known as the Tucker Carlson defense.

"No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact," Powell's attorneys said in a court filing defending her against the Dominion defamation lawsuit.

The lawyer who named herself "the Kraken" was ridiculed across the internet once the ruling was revealed.

See the comments below:

















Opinion SmartNews