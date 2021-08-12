Trump lawyer Sidney Powell lampooned for legal loss with Giuliani and Mike Lindell

Notorious lawyer Sidney Powell, who previously worked with Rudy Giuliani to help sue states to bring down 2020 the election, lost her motion to dismiss the Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit on Wednesday afternoon.
Co-defendant Mike Lindell went on his own rant during a conference he held where he and others shouted at the audience about election conspiracies nearly around the clock.
Powell's motion attempted to use what's become known as the Tucker Carlson defense.
"No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact," Powell's attorneys said in a court filing defending her against the Dominion defamation lawsuit.
The lawyer who named herself "the Kraken" was ridiculed across the internet once the ruling was revealed.
See the comments below:
A federal judge denied motions from Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Lindell to dismiss Dominion's lawsuits against them— Daniel Pearsall (@Daniel Pearsall) 1628729869.0
Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal attorney, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Kraken" attorney Sidney Powell are a… https://t.co/7XKPuOC14w— graham (@graham) 1628734823.0
#Maddow A Trump appointed judge but not a Trump appointed puppet, ruled today that the lawsuit filed by Dominion a… https://t.co/SVbbbQMp4Y— Mrs D says Common Sense tells you...🌊🌐🍃 (@Mrs D says Common Sense tells you...🌊🌐🍃) 1628733454.0
Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani are screwed and sued.— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger) 1628734977.0
If you see Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani trending. It’s because I had to cut ties with them as their dope dealer.— Avenger Resister (@Avenger Resister) 1628729814.0
Who’s going to be dancing in the streets if Dominion Voting Systems wins their defamation lawsuit against Mike Lind… https://t.co/cpKibX2Yex— The Accountant (@The Accountant) 1628734114.0
If you see Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani trending. It’s because I had to cut ties with them as their dope dealer.— Avenger Resister (@Avenger Resister) 1628729814.0
I hope Dominion Voting Systems takes every dime from Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell.— Brad Beauregard Jr 🇺🇸 (@Brad Beauregard Jr 🇺🇸) 1628731586.0
@MeidasTouch There aren’t enough pillows, Cameo vids, or whatever the hell it is that Sidney Powell sells, to cover… https://t.co/7MrHpD7BDq— ⭐️Jonathan Scott⭐️ (@⭐️Jonathan Scott⭐️) 1628735792.0
What is Sidney Powell whispering to Rudy Giuliani? https://t.co/dIIZ5J1WgS— Mystery Solvent (@Mystery Solvent) 1628731767.0
District Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington allows lawsuits by Dominion Voting Systems against former Trump attorn… https://t.co/6HAXkoc2ch— Cornelius Miller (@Cornelius Miller) 1628733611.0
Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell lose their bid to dismiss the Dominion lawsuit More witnesses testify before the S… https://t.co/EayEkUTwmb— Star (@Star) 1628729537.0
A Trump-appointed judge has rejected motions from Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Lindell to dismiss Dominio… https://t.co/ENnKIsfLeP— Erie Siobhan is Vaxxed to the Max 🇺🇸 (@Erie Siobhan is Vaxxed to the Max 🇺🇸) 1628731281.0
The 3 Stooges Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell, and Sidney Powell aren't able to stop the defamation lawsuit against the… https://t.co/UEMn14vS4L— Pin Young 🌊🏳️🌈📽🎙🎻 (@Pin Young 🌊🏳️🌈📽🎙🎻) 1628732620.0