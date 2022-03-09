Kraken lawyer Sidney Powell vows her Texas disciplinary hearing will be ‘eye-opening': report

The State Bar of Texas is exploring disciplinary action against one of the most prominent attorneys pushing Donald Trump's "big lie" of election fraud after receiving multiple complaints.

“Beginning in or about November of 2020[,] respondent filed multiple federal lawsuits in different jurisdictions (including the District Court of Arizona, the Northern District of Georgia, the Eastern District of Michigan, and the Eastern District of Wisconsin) alleging, inter alia, election fraud has occurred in the national presidential election in 2020,” the lawsuit noted. “Respondent had no reasonable basis to believe the lawsuits she filed were not frivolous.”

"Powell is licensed to practice law in Texas. She led the so-called "Kraken" legal team that filed a lawsuit in Michigan asking a court to order state officials award the state's Electoral College votes to former President Donald Trump despite his loss to Joe Biden by more than 154,000 votes," the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday. "The State Bar of Texas zeroed in on this lawsuit in arguing that she violated the state's rules governing lawyers' professional conduct, including those prohibiting lawyers from knowingly making false statements of fact or using false evidence."

Powell is also reportedly facing an investigation by federal prosecutors in the District of Columbia's U.S. attorney's office.

"In a statement, Powell told the Free Press she was not surprised by the Texas agency's decision to pursue punishment. 'I look forward to presenting our evidence in court. It will likely be the first time any judge in the country has heard testimony from one of our witnesses. It will be eye-opening to the public,' Powell said. Powell has repeatedly promised to deliver evidence of sweeping fraud, and has consistently failed to do so," the newspaper noted.

Powell has become so toxic she reportedly is not even welcome at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

In January, Powell and Rudy Giuliani were subpoenaed by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

