Ex-Fox News producer subpoenaed in voting machine libel suit
A former Fox News producer who claims she was pressured into giving misleading testimony in a Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit has been subpoenaed in another defamation case against the conservative network.

Abby Grossberg has been ordered to testify in a lawsuit brought against Fox News by Smartmatic Inc. seeking evidence and correspondence related to Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, in addition to the Trump Campaign and the Trump Organization, reported NBC News.

Smartmatic has sued the network over election fraud claims made by Giuliani and others seeking to overturn Donald Trump's election loss in 2020 that have been rejected by courts and repeatedly debunked by government investigators, media outlets and independent watchdogs.

Grossberg, who worked at Fox News from 2019 until March 24, was fired after suing Fox News over allegations that she was coerced into giving misleading testimony in Dominion's $1.6 billion libel suit, although the network claims she was terminated for disclosing privileged information.

Her attorney told NBC News that Grossberg intends to comply fully with the Smartmatic subpoena, which asks her “to produce documentary evidence regarding the alleged malice of Fox News, which is in her possession.”

