Watch: Fox News pilloried in hysterical SNL opener
Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner and Bowen Yang (NBC screenshot)

On this week's episode of NBC'S Saturday Night Live, the cast did not hold back — taking hilarious shots at Fox & Friends, Sean Hannity, Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow frontman Mike Lindell. The parody's focus on Fox News' $1.6 billion lawsuit fight with Dominion Voting Systems drew some of the biggest laughs of the evening.

On SNL's Fox & Friends, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade (played by Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner and Bowen Yang, respectively) took their requisite dig at New York City, with Kilmeade interjecting, 'What a cesspool!' before launching into a discussion of the network's legal woes.

A bewildered Ainsley Earnhardt said, “This whole trial has been so unfair. They have been raking him over the coals. Rupert Murdoch would never murder anyone!"

"They sent him away for life,” she continued. “Look how sad he looks!”

At that moment, it dawned on Doocy — the "smart" one in this scenario — that Earnhardt was confusing her boss Rupert Murdoch with convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh.

Earnhardt replied half a beat later, “Well, we just blew the case wide open — they’ve got the wrong guy.”

Watch the entire segment below or at this link.

Fox & Friends Cold Open: Dominion Lawsuit - SNL youtu.be

