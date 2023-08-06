'Sorry for the lawyers': Ex-prosecutor says Trump attorneys have 'no control over their client'

Donald Trump's lawyers have "no control over their client," and that's causing problems, a former prosecutor said Saturday.

Appearing on MSNBC's Ayman, former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne was asked about whether Judge Chutkan's decision to reject the former president's bid for a delay in responding to a protective order request "set the tone for how she plans to see this case through." The host noted that "today's string of legal news unraveled quite rapidly."

"Right, and continues to unravel, because the president, former president, continues to tweet in violation of her order," Alksne said. "For which, I feel sorry for the lawyers. Because they are obviously have no control over their client."

She added that Trump is "either completely deranged, because a woman of color is telling him what to do, or he's purposely trying to push her to do something that he can raise money on down the road."

RELATED NEWS: 'He's going to get tired of losing': Watergate prosecutor ridicules Trump's arguments

"But it's shocking that he was told not to retaliate against a witness, and that's exactly what he has done on the Pence tweet," she said, drawing attention to a Saturday post in which Trump said his former V.P. had gone to the "dark side."

"He was told not to interfere, and that's exactly what the threats that he has made are doing," Alksne said.

Watch below or click the link.