Trump calls for ‘immediate release’ of search warrant docs ahead of Friday deadline

Shortly before midnight on Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump announced that we would not oppose the Department of Justice motion to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant and redacted property receipt listing the items seized.
Trump has had the search warrant since Monday, but has refused to reveal it himself. He also has possession of the redacted property receipt, but posted neither in his Truth Social post.
Trump wrote, "Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years…"
Trump's late-night post came after Attorney General Merrick Garland's call to unseal the documents was seen as calling Trump's bluff and reportedly caught the former president's team off guard.
Trump had an initial deadline of 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday to indicate if he was going to oppose the release, which is was already free to reveal himself.
Trump's post followed a day of reports that the FBI was searching for nuclear weapons documents, that signals intelligence was recovered at Mar-a-Lago and that his new attorney called for his impeachment on day 24 of his administration.