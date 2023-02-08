Steve Schmidt shreds Sarah Sanders: She 'abused' America with her 'MAGA lies'

Former Republican adviser and Lincoln Project cofounder Steve Schmidt tore into the State of the Union response speech by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR) on his "The Warning" podcast.
Sanders' speech, which was panned by commentators as "dystopian," was simply more of the same false pro-Trump propaganda that she was notorious for spreading as White House press secretary, Schmidt said.
"Last night, the American people were abused," said Schmidt. "They were abused, once again, by MAGA lies. Lies, this time, once again, by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, now the governor of Arkansas. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a pathological liar. She lied to the American people on a daily basis, five days a week, in the name of Donald Trump. She lied thousands of times for a president who, in four short years, lied to the American people tens of thousands of times."
Schmidt took particular umbrage at the line in Sanders' response where she said, "The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy."
"She said that while Marjorie Taylor Greene conducted her antics and disgraced herself on the House floor with her jeering and her booing of the President of the United States, who conveyed in his message to the American people the significant accomplishments of his administration," said Schmidt. "Last night's speech was supposed to be a Republican response. And we're told over and over again by the news media that Republican leaders want to move on from the era of Trump. But last night they picked, as the person to respond, the Trump-era spokesperson."
Among the other things Sanders claimed in her speech are that America is under threat by a "woke mob," and that under Biden "we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags and worship their false idols."
"Sarah Huckabee Sanders positioned herself as the voice of a rising generation of Americans. No thank you," said Schmidt, calling her a "congenital liar who broke her oath." "It was stale. It was old. It was an ugly speech from a lying governor who is unfit for any type of public service."
