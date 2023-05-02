Right-wing celebrity Steven Crowder 'repeatedly' exposed himself as a 'power move': ex-employees

Employees of right-wing YouTuber and "traditional masculinity" advocate Steven Crowder are coming out and describing a toxic, abusive workplace culture — including allegations that Crowder "repeatedly" whipped his genitals out in front of subordinates to assert his dominance, reported the New York Post on Tuesday.
Crowder, who became a meme with his "change my mind" debate table, has repeatedly come under fire for virulently racist and misogynistic commentary on his "Louder with Crowder" show.
"The Post spoke to 10 former employees who claim Crowder ran an 'abusive' company, where he often screamed at his employees — including his own father — exposed his genitals, sent out directives to arbitrarily fire people and made underlings wash his dirty laundry," reported Kirsten Fleming. "The former staffers worked for the show at different times, from its inception in 2016 through 2022. The vast majority had left the company voluntarily. They requested anonymity because they either feared retaliation or had signed NDAs."
According to the report, "Six sources said they witnessed such lewd behavior firsthand. A former staffer recalled driving back from Illinois in a van after a college show in March 2018, when former producer Jared Monroe, whom Crowder dubbed 'Not Gay Jared,' was targeted. 'Jared was asleep in the last row. Steven was in front and he was joking about what he was going to do,' the staffer recalled. 'He climbed over and dropped his junk on top of Jared’s shoulder.'" In another incident "during a 2018 flight with six people from the company, another former employee said they witnessed Crowder put his testicles on his assistant and childhood friend John Goodman, who shook off the incident."
IN OTHER NEWS: 'I made a little chart': Biden destroys GOPers who claim they didn't vote to cut veterans' benefits
These incidents were "a power play,” according to one former employee, who added that if “your manager at Red Lobster did this, it would be national news.”
All of this comes as the details of Crowder's divorce spilled out into the open in recent weeks amid a feud with fellow conservative talk show hosts. Recently leaked footage shows Crowder abusing his then eight months pregnant wife, Hilary, barking threats at her and yelling that she wasn't doing her "wifely duties." Crowder reacted to the leak by threatening to "unseal" confidential information from his household, including medical records.