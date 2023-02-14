Nikki Haley gets trashed by The View for sleeping through Trump’s presidency

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg bashed Nikki Haley for apparently sleeping through Donald Trump's presidency.

The former South Carolina governor threw her name into the 2024 presidential race with an ad suggesting that efforts to root out racism were attacking America's founding principles, and Goldberg criticized Haley for ignoring her own record for the last eight years.

"Nikki," she said, pausing dramatically, "Since, you know, you've been asleep all this time and you just woke up, you're just finding out that there are things about our country that are not perfect, and for us to pretend that it is and that nothing happened is ridiculous. So you're not saying new."

"You, of all people, should know better because you used to actually have some sanity and knew right from wrong," Goldberg added. "Then you lost your mind and went in some new direction, so don't do that."

"She's part of the invasion of the body snatches," co-host Joy Behar chimed in. "There are these politicians on the right who now have become, like, mentally crazy. But her problem, you know, is that not only was she a big Trump supporter, she's an election denier, isn't she?"

In fact, Haley has argued that Trump believed his own conspiracy theories about his 2020 election loss but hasn't publicly endorsed them.

"She flip-flopped on that," Behar said, "and she also backed Herschel Walker, one of the worst candidates we've ever had, second only to George Santos, maybe."

Conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin then broke in to fact check Behar's claims about Haley being an election denier, and said she was happy to see another Republican enter the race.

"I'm not sure that she's an election denier, I would check on that, but can you guys let me be excited for one day?" Griffin said. "This is the first day in seven years a Republican is running against Trump. She's not perfect but she's damn well better than him."

