Raw Story scoop raises eyebrows on The View: 'Motion to dump McCarthy found in bathroom?'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin referenced a Raw Story exclusive report on a possible challenge to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership.
Congressional correspondent Matt Laslo discovered what appeared to be a motion to vacate in a restroom at the U.S. Capitol, as McCarthy faces threats from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and other hardline conservatives over a spending bill to fund the federal government and prevent a shutdown.
"Laslo discovered a House resolution regarding the future of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discarded in the men's restroom under the House floor on Tuesday," Raw Story reported. "Laslo explained that it was resting on the baby changing area in the restroom."
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
The resolution was dated Sept. 15 and indicated the source of the document was Gaetz, who Laslo had observed leaving the House floor through an underground tunnel near that restroom instead of his customary route past network TV crews out front, and Hostin commented on the revelation.
"I feel terrible sometimes, I feel like we've become a deeply unserious country and I don't really have anything important to add to this conversation, except for the fact that there was a motion to dump McCarthy found in the bathroom," Hostin said.
The audience laughed at her double entendre, and host Whoopi Goldberg asked whether it was a men's restroom or women's, and Hostin wondered why so much political news had been occurring in bathrooms.
READ MORE: 'Worst nightmare' Trump witness can prove he committed 'textbook obstruction': former defense lawyer
"Well, it was found on a baby changing table, but that could be a male or female bathroom, so I'm not sure," Hostin said. "It just seems to me that the Republicans have this thing with bathrooms now, because you have the Mar-a-Lago documents in the bathroom and the gold toilet and the flushing of the documents, and that's all I have to add."
See the video below or at this link.
09 20 2023 11 03 52youtu.be