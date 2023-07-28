'Thug' Trump will promise co-conspirators a pardon to shut them up: Former Trump aide

A new superseding indictment secured by special counsel Jack Smith accuses former President Donald Trump of leaning on a pair of aides, body man Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, to destroy surveillance footage that showed them hiding classified documents.

Some legal experts have speculated the new charges against De Oliveira in particular make him a prime candidate for prosecutors to flip. However, Trump has a secret weapon against that, suggested former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin on CNN Thursday: offering pardons in the event he is re-elected president.

"Alyssa, from your knowledge, Trump talking for 24 minutes to his head of maintenance?" asked anchor Erin Burnett.

"Would be very unusual and abnormal," confirmed Griffin. "And what stands out to me, I almost had a moment when I read this feeling sorry for this head of maintenance who's now wrapped up in what is going to be a massive investigation by the Department of Justice, but of course he should have known better and cooperated with law enforcement."

"I can't help but think of the pressure he must have felt, as I think Walt Nauta did, from the former President of the United States probably telling him, I'm going to be president again, I'm going to wipe these charges, you stick by me and do the right thing," added Griffin. "I hate to say this, but he operates like a thug."

Nevertheless, she continued, "these men are going to feel the consequences of sticking by his side."

Watch the video below or at the link here.