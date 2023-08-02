J6 investigator shreds Tim Scott's 'poppycock' attack on Trump indictment

Many of President Donald Trump's rivals have leapt to his defense following his indictment in the federal January 6 investigation — and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is no exception.

"I remain concerned about the weaponization of Biden’s DOJ and its immense power used against political opponents," wrote Scott on Twitter/X. "What we see today are two different tracks of justice. One for political opponents and another for the son of the current president."



Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), a former investigator for the House January 6 Committee, was quick to call out Scott's claim as nonsense.

"This is poppycock pandering to the base," wrote Riggleman. "But mostly it’s a bat signal to the once again indicted Donald Trump that he’s all in for VP. Easy to read."

There remains no evidence that special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed independently of President Joe Biden, is acting on behalf of political figures, and it is unclear what Scott means when he claims there are "two different tracks of justice," given that Hunter Biden is not accused of crimes nearly as serious as those of Trump, and both are in fact being prosecuted.

Notably, a handful of Trump's Republican opponents are treating his legal troubles far more seriously.

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) and former Congressman Will Hurd (R-TX) have both warned of the former president's criminality even before the new charges came down. Meanwhile, Trump's own former Vice President turned 2024 challenger Mike Pence, who has for months criticized efforts to investigate his former running mate despite being targeted by a lynch mob over his refusal to participate in the criminal scheme, said on Tuesday, "Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States."