Indicted MAGA elections clerk faces arrest for violating her bond terms — again
Tina Peters (Screenshot via YouTube)

On Thursday, Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland reported that Tina Peters, the Trump-obsessed clerk of Mesa County, Colorado indicted on charges of tampering with elections equipment, will be arrested after once again violating the terms of her release.

According to Birkeland, "Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will be arrested for violating her bond for contacting the elections Department in Mesa county. A restraining order bars her from contacting any employees from the clerk and recorders office."

This comes just a week after Peters was arrested for another violation of her bond — in this case, by illegally leaving the state to travel to Las Vegas for a conference of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. Ultimately, a judge dismissed that warrant after her attorney, Harvey Steinberg, asserted the violation was his fault for not properly explaining the terms of her release.

Peters, who has ties to MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, was indicted in March for enabling a security breach into election equipment, as part of an attempt to prove former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. She is not alone; another Colorado elections clerk, Dallas Schroeder of Elbert County, is accused of similar tampering.

She made news for disappearing for a time as investigations into her began to ramp up.

While all this was going on, Peters was mounting a candidacy for the Republican nomination for Colorado Secretary of State. She ultimately lost that primary, coming in third, but refused to concede.

