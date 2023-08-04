‘It oughta bite them in the butt’: Ex GOP lawmaker slams party over military blockade

A former Republican congressman slammed the GOP over Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) military promotions blockade.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) during an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” accused his former party of putting country over party by allowing Tuberville’s blockade to stand.

The ultraconservative Alabama senator is holding up hundreds of promotions and nominations in an effort to compel the Pentagon to reverse its abortion policy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week endorsed the blockade.

Guest host Bianna Golodryga asked Walsh “is there any rhyme or reason to what’s happening?”

“No, not at all,” Walsh said.

“They're playing to their base and they're playing to their party. This is my former party putting party above country, quite literally…they’re so focused on these culture war issues to appeal to their base, in this case, the issue of abortion, that they're willing to use that to jeopardize our national security."

“It's party over country, and it ought to bite them in the butt politically,” he added on Friday.

