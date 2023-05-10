'How depraved!' Tommy Tuberville's reaction to Trump sex abuse torched by Morning Joe
SEn. Tommy Tuberville (Photo via Shawn Thew for AFP)

Former President Donald Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a civil trial, and a jury ordered him to pay $5 million in damages to author E. Jean Carroll -- which didn't seem to trouble some Republican lawmakers at all.

In fact, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said the verdict made him even more likely to vote for the former president -- twice, if he could -- and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was disgusted by the Alabama Republican's reaction.

"So he says the New York verdict, where a jury of six men and three women found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse, Tommy Tuberville says, 'This makes me want to vote for him twice,'" the "Morning Joe" host said. "A sexual abuser, a sexual abuser makes Tommy Tuberville want to vote for the sexual abuser twice."

"This comment by Tommy Tuberville, [who] describes himself as, quote, 'a man of Christian faith,' is disturbing even by the standards of this morally depraved era," Scarborough added. "Anybody saying a jury of six men and three women finding somebody guilty of sexual abuse, sexually abusing a woman, would make them want to vote for that person twice. How depraved -- there's just not another word for it. How depraved."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Walking into a complete ambush': Trump allies fear CNN town hall will blow up in his face

Watch the video below or at this link.

05 10 2023 08 01 18 youtu.be

SmartNews Video