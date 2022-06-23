Trump allies worried that Jan. 6 hearings have already destroyed his chances for 2024: report

Donald Trump's allies are growing increasingly alarmed about the impact the House Select Committee hearings will have on his political future.

The first four hearings have highlighted testimony from Republicans, including former White House officials and aides to former Vice President Mike Pence, to lay out evidence that Trump corruptly sought to overturn his election loss and defraud his supporters, and even his inner circle seems spooked by the findings, reported NBC News.

“I look at this and say there is nobody in America who is watching this — even with all that’s going on in the world with Joe Biden — and saying, ‘Donald Trump should be the next president of the United States,’” said a person close to him. “Nobody.”

The former president has no allies on the select committee, unlike his impeachment hearings and other congressional actions against him, so his allies are left trying to defend Trump's actions against a "partisan" investigation.

“So, basically, you just push it off as a partisan witch hunt,” said that person close to Trump.

A fifth hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other Republicans are hoping to blunt its impact with a news conference at the same time to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

